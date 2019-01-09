Declare date of work order, demands Nashik Citizens’ Forum

Nashik: Though momentum has been provided to delayed Rajnoli junction means Kalyan Phata flyover construction work, declare date of actual work order and project completion, instead of formal completion of a tender floating process, demanded Nashik Citizens’ Forum. The concept to create a golden triangle by connecting Mumbai-Nashik-Pune cities to one another is being tabled for the last many years. Though Mumbai and Pune cities are connected to each other by expressway, Nashik was far away from this process.

In the meantime, due to a broadening of national highway no. 3, a four-lane highway has been constructed between Nashik and Mumbai. As a result, transport between two cities has become easier, however, the journey for Mumbai has become time-consuming and troublesome in a recent period. The main cause behind this is the delay in flyover construction work at Rajnoli junction (Kalyan Phata) between Thane and Bhiwandi and Mankoli junction (Anjur Phata) for last six years.

Considering loss of many lives in mishaps at both places, the then Chief Minister Ashok Chavan had announced to construct a flyover at both junctions through Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). After Chavan stepping out, this announcement was put on a back burner, however, local people’s representatives and organisations staged agitations and remained firm on the demand.

Finally, the tender process was floated in 2013 and contract of Rs. 105.56 crore for construction of a flyover at Rajnoli junction and contract of Rs. 82.51 crore for construction of a flyover at Mankoli junction were awarded to Supreme Infrastructure on May 10, 2013. As per rules and conditions in the tender process, the construction of both flyovers had to be completed by February 9, 2015, but it was delayed in 2014 due to shifting of high voltage electricity cables.

Thereafter, the union road transport ministry had instructed to make 8-land flyovers instead of six-lane. This work was delayed again over the issue of land acquisition. The last deadline was December 2017, but contractor company could not complete the work. Finally, MMRDA complete construction work of one side of Mankoli flyover to provide relief to people, but the traffic jam problem is huge at Rajnoli junction. Considering its seriousness, follow up is being taken at various levels. Considering this, MMRDA scrapped earlier contract and started a process to float new tender process. The tender process was floated in August to complete construction of left side of the flyover. The bids will be opened on January 31, stated MMRDA.

Nashik Citizens’ Forum tabled its demand to construct a flyover at Kalyan Phata time-to-time since four-laning of Mumbai-Agra highway. We are taking constant follow up with the Union Ministers, local people’s representatives and MMRDA to complete the work earlier. The work has gathered some momentum with floating of a new tender process, but nothing happened though six months had passed after tender process was floated again for construction of left side work. If the same is repeated in case of construction work of right side, the issue will remain unsolved. Considering this, MMRDA should fix the date of work order and project completion work.

-Sunil Bhaybhang, president, Nashik Citizens’ Forum