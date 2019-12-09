Decision to install jammer in auditorium: Artistes in Nashik welcome BMC decision

GANESH SONAWANE

Nashik: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to install mobile jammers in the civic-run drama theatres and auditoriums after artists complained of disturbance caused by mobile rings while plays are staged.

For this, objections and suggestions will be sought from Mumbaikars, drama institutes, organisers and producers in next month. The final decision will be taken thereafter. Artistes and theatrists in Nashik city have welcomed the decision and expressed their views in favour of it.

Ringing of mobile phones while dramas are being staged often distract artists, A decision to install jammer is good. On the lines of BMC, Nashik Municipal Corporation should also install jammers at Kalidasand Parshuram Saykhedkar auditoriums.

– Rajesh Jadhav, state drama convener

Though a request is made to make mobile silent, people do not pay heed. Some spectators are unaware that others are disturbed by this. Considering this a decision to install jammer is always good. Followed by Mumbai, this decision should also be taken in Nashik immediately.

– Ravindra Dhavale, senior theatrist

I feel that mobile should not be ranged up when drama, musical programme or film are in progress. Spectators should show that level of maturity, but this has not happened. People do not switch off their mobiles despite frequent instructions. At such time, a mobile jammer is a good option.

– Shaunak Jakhadi, spectator

It is a very important decision. If a spectator has very important work, he can do it during interval. In actual, it is unfortunate to take this decision, but if spectator think of mobile more important than drama, it is good to jam it.

– Dutta Patil, drama director

Artistes are disturbed due to mobile ring when a drama is in progress. The decision by Bombay Municipal Corporation is proper. Artistes present their skills with dedication, but spectators are unaware of this. Jammers are also needed to be installed in Nashik too, They should not be installed at auditoriums only, but also at all important cultural centres.

– Prashant Hiray, drama director

The decision by BMC is proper. Considering instances in Nashik when the drama was being staged, there is a need to install jammers in the auditoriums here. Many times people leave drama halfway or speak loudly on mobile. The attention of artistes is distracted due to this. This is a humiliation to that artistes and theatre as well.

– Akash Kankal, drama artiste