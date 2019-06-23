Type to search

Decision to give concession for MSEDCL in property tax

Deshdoot Times DT City News

Nikheel Pardeshi June 23, 2019 10:03 pm
Nashik: The state government has recently decided to give concession to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and its associated agencies in property tax being charged in the municipal area. The decision has been taken considering the burden on consumers.

Approval has been given to make amendment in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Rule and Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Rule for this. MSEDCL and its associate and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MAHATRANSCO) are laying electricity cables, setting up electricity poles and installation of transformers.

Electricity generation and distribution works are falling under the basic sector. The expenditure on these works is recovered indirectly from the consumers. If more tax is being charged on the electricity distribution system, the consumer has to bear its burden and its effect is being on power tariff hike, it is being seen so far. Taking note of this, the state government has decided not to charge property tax for MSEDCL, MAHATRANSCO and its associated agencies.

Earlier, property tax was being charged earlier for the places where basic works like laying of electricity cable, transformer installation and setting up of electricity poles. The government has taken this decision to have an equal policy for charging of this property tax. The government has given its approval to make amendments in section 128 (a) (2) in Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Rule and sections 139 (a) (2) in Mumbai Municipal Corporation Rule.

With these amendments, property tax will not be charged on basic electric facilities in the municipal area. This decision will help in reducing the burden of electricity bill on consumers to some extent.

