Decision to remove dangerous trees after inspection report

Nashik : The dangerous trees in the city will be axed after inspection by concerned officials, it was decided in the meeting of NMC tree authority committee held, yesterday.

The meeting of the committee was held under Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. Most subjects in the meeting were related to axing of dangerous trees.

They were discussed. Inspection report was not attached to some subjects. As a result, it was decided not to axe dangerous trees in most subjects. The concerned officials should inspect dangerous trees or branches and attach inspection report with the subject. Decision will be taken after taking into account reality, decided the Municipal Commissioner.

A subject to axe coconut tree was discussed. Considering possible human casualty due to coconuts, it was instructed to install nets around coconut trees in Nashik. Some members suggested to make tree authority and garden department separate, but considering available manpower with NMC, it is impossible, the Municipal Commissioner informed.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar, garden department chief S S Raundal, members Shekhar Gaikwad, Yogesh Nisal, Sandip Bhavar, Asha Tadvi, garden inspector Katare and others were present for the meeting.