Decision over water cut today

Nashik: The water supply department in its report to Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on Monday has recommended a one time water supply in a day effecting a water cut in the city. This recommendation comes in wake of less stocks of water in the dam. Further, it has stated that if rains fail to show up this week, then the recomendation is to shut water supply for one day in a week.

The General Body Meeting, today is likely to see this report being tabled by the municipal commissioner and decision over this will be taken.

The water level in Gangapur dam complex, Darna and Mukne dams which are supplying water to Nashik city has receeded and reached the bottom. People’s representatives and NMC administration are taking efforts to provide water for the city upto August with suggestion to cut current water supply.

On this backdrop, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, house leader Dinkar Patil, opposition leader Ajay Boraste and other office bearers had visited Gangapur dam and inspected water stock and jackwel. After taking information about available water stock, the Mayor had instructed the water supply department to table report about water stock in the dams.

Of the reserved water stock for NMC in Gangapur dam, 485.81 MCFt is left.