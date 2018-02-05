Decision to celebrate Shivjanmotsav

Nashik: The Sakal Maratha Samaj Shivjanmotsav committee decided to celebrate Shivjanmotsav on February 19. Meanwhile Sachin Pawar has been elected as Panchavati committee president of Sakal Marathaja Samaj Shivjanmotsav committee.

The meeting of the committee took place at Kachhi Lohna mangal karyalaya. City committee chief Sunil Bagul, committee members Uddhav Nimse, Shivaji Sahane, Karan Gaikar, Raju Lavate, Chandrakant Bankar, Rahul Dhikale, Jagdish Patil, Naresh Patil, Ajay Bagul, Digambar Mogre, Dilip More, Balasaheb Raut, Vishal Kadam, Shiva Takate and Dr. Shailendra Deshmukh were present on dais.

Committee president Sunil Bagul stated that Shivjanmotsav should be celebrated for one time and it will be on February 19. Everyone should take precaution that it should not be celebrated thereafter. Do not publish books to take donation. The celebration should be without DJ music. Do not erect pandal in middle of the road. Everyone should install saffron flag at their residences and wear new clothes and celebrate Shivjanmotsav like diwali, he urged. Shivaji Sahane, Uddhav Nimse, Karan Gaikar and Chandrakant Bankar also provided their guidance.

Bapusaheb Chavan, Sachin Dongre and Yogesh Kapse assured that residents of Panchavati will celebrate the festival. Tushar Jagtap made the introductory speech and compered the meeting. Youths from Panchavati area were present in large numbers.