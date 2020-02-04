Debentures worth Rs 150 cr to be raised for road and bridge works: Nimse

Nashik: It is under consideration to raise debentures worth Rs 150 crore for delayed road, bridge and ring road works in 23 villages falling in the jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). A provision regarding this will be made in the upcoming budget, informed chairman of NMC standing committee Uddhav Nimse while talking to media persons.

With the construction of external and ring roads during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela period, the issue of traffic was solved to some extent. However, constructions of roads in 23 villages and broadening of external ring roads in these areas are still pending As roads connected to the village areas have not broadened, traffic congestion is taking place.

Considering traffic issue in future, it is essential to broaden the roads along with these villages which are connected to the city, the standing committee is taking steps to raise debentures for works of these and other roads in the city.

Following Simhastha Kumbh Mela, ruling BJP in the year 2018 approved in works worth Rs for colony roads in the city and roads in 23 villages, but they were not fitted in tri-formula of the then Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe he cancelled them.

After his transfer, corporators made a demand to current Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game to approve road works. Thereafter, approval by the standing committee works worth Rs 150 crore including various roads and other development works have been started, but roads of some roads connecting the city to villages and bridges are still pending.

The works of Adgaon-Bhagur road, Vadner gate-Pathardi road, road along Gangapur canal, road at Makhmalabad and Adgaon medical college to Mhasrul road will be done. Fund will be made available through raising of debentures for those works which are pending for many years, Nimse also informed.