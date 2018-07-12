Death toll 4: Civil hospital denies deaths due to gastro

NASHIK: The death toll in gastro outbreak at Rahude village in Surgana taluka of the district has risen to four on Thursday. A villager, identified as Navsu Balu Pawar, aged 65 reported having fell victim to gastroenteritis outbreak.

However, the district civil hospital sources on Thursday claimed that four victims who were admitted to the hospital have not died of gastro, but due to ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome).

“Victim Namdev Gangurde (55) has died of ARDS, Bashirya Pandu Lilke (65) fell victim to “chronic renal failure”, while other villagers Sitaram Pithe (75) Navsu Pawar (65) died due to paralysis,” the civil hospital sources said, according to a release by the district health officer, ZP, Nashik.

Meanwhile, 186 villagers have been admitted to various hospitals for gastro. “75 gastro patients are being treated at the district civil hospital,” informed by Dr Vijay Dekate, District Health Officer, on Thursday.