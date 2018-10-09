Death of Sarpmitra Malout: Case filed against 9

Nashik Road: A case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been filed at Upnagar police station against the brother of Vikram Singh Malout and eight others in connection with the death of Sarpmitra (snake catcher) Vikram Singh Malout.

It is understood that there is some snake catcher among the suspects who have been arrested by police. There is a provision of 7 years punishment in the Act. The friends of Vikram Singh informed police that his death took place in a forest and misdirected them.

It is being stated that this happened in a home at Pimpalgaon Khamb. Police are investigating whether there was smuggling of snakes. A case has been registered at Upnagar police station late on Monday and suspects have been taken into custody.

Sarpmitra Vikram Singh Malout died after a snake bit him during he was performing stunts with it. This incident took place in Samangaon Road area. A case of sudden death was registered in connection with this.

As per details, Vikram Singh Malout caught a venomous snake while wandering on a hill at Samangaon around 5.30 pm on Wednesday (Oct. 3). When he was performing stunts with the snake, it bit him.

After noting this he was taken immediately to the district civil hospital, but as his health deteriorated, Vikram Singh was taken to a private hospital. However, he died while undergoing the treatment. Vikram Singh was the renowned snake catcher from Punjab and caught many snakes.