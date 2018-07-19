DCO withholds pay hike of 5 tehsildars

NASHIK: The district collector office on Thursday withheld salary hike of as many as five tehsildars citing irregularities and for providing wrong & misguiding information during gram panchayat elections to the collectorate.

The decision arrived at a joint meeting of all block development officers, tehsildars and Zilla Parishad officials convened by the district collector on Thursday. It has been alleged that some of the gram panchayats in the district had not intimated to the district collectorate even after their term came to and end.

This alleged negligence on the part of the ZP had created technical difficulties in holding elections of the concerned gram panchayats whose tenure was expired. In the recent times, nayab tehsildar and a clerk in Trimbakeshwar taluka had faced similar action due to negligence while on duty.

The decision has been challenged in the MAT (Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal).

“Onus is on ZP and block development officers to intimate in advance to the district collectorate about the gram panchayats whose term is coming to an end,” said the DCO citing guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, a returning officer has been suspended for distributing wrong election symbols during gram panchayat elections at Pohali in Surgana taluka of the district, while fine has been imposed on another returning officer for generating wrong information about the election notice under Rule 37, at Adharvad by-polls in Igatpuri taluka.

A salary hike of the block development officer (BDO) has been withheld for providing wrong information to the collector officer regarding Karanjgavhan gram panchayat in Malegaon taluka. In Nashik taluka, one salary hike of the BDO (Nashik) and tehsildar (Nashik) has also been withheld for providing wrong information about two gram panchayats of Pimpalgaon (G) and Samangaon.

A pay hike of tehsildar (Niphad) has been withheld, while the returning officer faced suspension due to declaring wrong candidate as elected for election to the Shingave gram panchayat in Niphad taluka.

A clerk has faced suspension, while pay hike of tehsildar has been withheld for providing incorrect information about Mouje Sapte and Mouje Holdarnagar gram panchayat elections in Trimbakeshwar taluka.