Daylight dacoity in Muthoot Finance office, 1 killed

Nashik: An employee of a leading gold finance firm Muthoot Finance was killed, while two others were injured seriously on Friday, after a gang of four armed robbers stormed into their office at Untwadi road and opened fire. Computer engineer working for the firm and a Keralean resident, Sajju Samuel (32) killed, while branch manager C B Deshpande (64, resident of Indiranagar) and another computer engineer Kailash Jain (25) were injured. The incident occurred around 11 am.

According to information, a gang of four masked robbers, wielding pistols and an axe, stormed into the office of Muthoot Finance located near City Centre Mall in Untwadi locality of the city. At that time, five employees of the firm and eight customers were present there. The robbers snatched mobile phones of the employees and customers. Computer engineer Sajju Samuel who inside switched on the siren.

As a result, the attention of robbers was diverted. At that time Sajju and other employees tried to oppose the robbers. They beat up some employees. After that, the robbers fired five rounds in which Sajju died on the spot. Thereafter, the robbers fled from the spot on three black coloured Bajaj Pulsars. Witnesses informed that two other robbers stood near the bikes.

After getting information, Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil, deputy commissioner of police Amol Tambe, Laxmikant Patil and police force from other police stations in the city reached the spot. Police admitted seriously injured Sajju Samuel and other injured to the district civil hospital, however, Sajju died before.

Chandrashekhar Deshpande and Kailas Jain are undergoing the treatment. A dog squad and forensic experts have been pressed into service and a nakabandi operation was conducted to trace the robbers.