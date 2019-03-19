Dashrath Patil to contest from AAP?

NASHIK: Though Aam Admi Party (AAP) has jumped into the fray of Lok Sabha elections, it has a question to whom the ticket for Nashik Lok Sabha seat would be given. Currently, former Mayor Dashrath Patil is in touch with AAP, it is understood. Patil had earlier contested Lok Sabha elections on the ticket of Shiv Sena, but he was defeated.

Meanwhile, it is understood that discussions between AAP and Dashrath Patil were held twice over the ticket. Patil at present is away from active politics. After saying bye-bye to Congress, it was in the discussion that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party, but he could not join it due to internal differences.

The name of Patil is in the limelight again due to AAP. The party also requires a person like Patil who has a good image among people. If the ticket is given to him, the Lok Sabha election may be more exciting.

AAP has announced to fight 15 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra. Last time, the party had given the ticket to retired engineer from irrigation department Vijay Pandhare, however, he had received 8,000 votes only.

The party thereafter had contested state assembly and municipal elections. This time, AAP has decided to contest from both Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha seats. It has fixed name of former deputy divisional commissioner T K Bagul for Dindori constituency.

AAP has 40,000 members in Maharashtra state and Nashik district has 1500 members, informed Jitendra Bhave.