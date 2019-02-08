Dakota aircraft makes successful landing at Ojhar airport

Nashik: Dakota aircraft which played an important role in World War II and India-Pak war made a successful landing at Ojhar airport on Friday. Theaircraft took off from Delhi airport. British airforce built this aircraft in 1930.

Meanwhile, the aircraft will take part in air show which has been organised at Bengaluru, between February 20 to 24. The aircraft made the landing at Ojhar airport at 3 pm while heading for Bengaluru from Delhi. The distance between Delhi to Bengaluru is of 9 hours.

As Ojhar airport is proper for landing, the aircraft took a halt here. Group captain Ajay Menon, wing commander Gaurav Rai and flight squadron Sudhanshu Shukla have a responsibility for its maintenance.

The aircraft will take off for Bengaluru from Ojhar airport today (Feb. 9) at 10 am.

Meanwhile, group captain Ajay Menon stated that to fly Dakota aircraft is a thing of pride for him.