Dairy farmers on strike; supplies not hit in district

NASHIK: In spite of the state dairy farmers’ agitation for a hike in milk prices, milk supply to major cities such as Mumbai, Surat, Kalyan, Dombivali, Shahapur, Thane and Nashik remained by and large unaffected on Thursday. Striking framers waylaid some milk tankers and spilled the milk on the streets.

The farmers, led by MP and President of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), Raju Shetti, are seeking at least Rs 5 more per litre. They are also demanding a GST waiver on skimmed milk powder and butter. The district administration, meanwhile, has succeeded in regularising supply of milk from Nashik division to other major cities including Mumbai and Surat in Gujarat.

With the help of dairy associations in the division, the administration on Thursday supplied 5.71 lakh litres of milk through 65 tankers uder police escort to different parts of the state including Mumbai, Surat, Kalyan, Dombivali, Shahapur and Thane, district administrative sources said on Thursday.

From Nashik district, as many as 22 tankers were provided police protection, while from Nagar 28 tankers and from Jalgaon 15 tankers supplied milk under police escort to different parts of the state. Meanwhile, eventhough supply of milk from districts of Nashik, Jalgaon and Nagar is regular, its procurement however remained affected on Thursday with a shortage of 40%.

Across Maharashtra, dairies are procuring cow’s milk in the range of Rs 17 to Rs 25 per litre. Buffalo milk is procured at Rs 35 to Rs 37 per litre. At the retail level, milk depending on the quality and location, is sold at Rs 44 to Rs 60 per litre. The farmers have been holding protests in parts of the state since Monday, seeking a hike of Rs 5 per litre in the procurement prices.

Dairy farmers will continue to agitate, demanding hike in milk procurement prices until the Maharashtra government agrees, Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti, who is leading the protest said on Thursday. “I am ready to withdraw the agitation if the milk purchase rate is fixed around Rs 25 per litre,” Shetti told reporters in Mumbai.

The Lok Sabha member also said that his discussion with state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan Wednesday night failed to resolve the issue. Sources in the government had earlier said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked Mahajan to meet Shetti in a bid to end the agitation.