Maharashtra Board declares HSC Result 2020

PUNE :

Maharashtra HSC results were declared on Thursday, with the State Education Board announcing that the overall pass percentage for HSC Results 2020 has grown by 4.7% and stands at 90.66%.

Briefing mediapersons, the Board officials also announced Konkan as the best performing region in the state with 95.89% while Aurangabad was adjudged as the worst-performing district.

Results will be made available to over 14 lakh students online via official result portals. The details provided by the Maharashtra Board officials have also confirmed that the girl students have continued their domination over boys this year as well.

The girl students secured an overall pass percentage of 93.88% as compared to 88.04% success ratio of the male pupils.

The Konkan Division has continued its winning streak by securing overall pass percentage of 95.89% while the Pune Division has been judged as the second best performing with 92.50% pass ratio. According to data, 92.60 per cent students had cleared from Science stream, and 88.22 and 76.40 per cent had passed from Commerce and Arts, respectively.