Cycling to a better environment

NASHIK: The women in the Nashik Cyclists’ Association express their role as cyclists in protecting the environment and contributing to fitness of their own selves. They see themselves as a step towards change in spreading the message of the protector of the environment.

As we relate to the cyclist women to the form of Shailputri, the Goddess who is the daughter of the mountains. The daughter of the Himalayas she is considered to be a part of nature. We relate her form to the women cyclists who also propagate the value of conserving the nature.

Deshdoot Times talks to Dr. Manisha Raundal, Sophia Kapadia, Snehal Deo, Madhuri Gadakh, Pratibha Chaudhari, Kalpana Kushare, Shailaja Jain and Rekha Chavan on how they look at the..

cycling movement with respect to nature. Here is the gist of what they said,

“Today we see the dire need to protect the environment. Nature is like our mother and we need to take care of it. By our cycle movement we look at the nature very respectfully”.

“In times when the number of vehicles is increasing polluting the air, cycle comes as the saviour. Cycling enables many positive experiences as it helps you get in touch with nature directly, feel the fresh air and absorb the positivity around.

Since we started cycling, we value nature more. It also helps improve our energy levels and has brought about a change in being a women. It has made us more positive, balanced, active, has helped us learn time management, enabled to deal with the balance of body and mind and most importantly given us identity. Cycling has also helped Nashik stand out due to the movement and its environment-related activities. As women cyclists we see ourselves in a better light and that has changed our perspective of ourselves, those around us and the society”.

Cycling has given a new identity to Nashik. I suggest all Nashikites to cycle regularly for at least One hour. It will really help you build your health.

-Dr Manisha Raundal

Every morning when you ride a cycle in the open you realize how blessed you are gifted by nature. The freshness of the nature fills the soul and body and one feels energetic.

-Sophia Kapadia

If you do cycling early in the morning for at least 45 minutes then the whole day you will feel rejuvenated and you won’t feel tired. Everyone should take this experience once.

– Snehal Deo

Everytime I cycle, I feel connected to the environment. It has helped me look to the nature in an aware manner and we have taken tree plantation drives through our group.

– Madhuri Gadakh

All girls and women should resolve to stay fit and care for the nature. Its time to play dandiya, do so with vigour and for it exercise the cycling way.

– Pratibha Chaudhari

Cycling has helped me look at myself as fit and young. It has increased my stamina and my lung capacity. I am happy and find myself singing to me.

– Kalpana Kushare

Cycling has helped me perform better as an international Kabbadi coach. This exercise has helped me overcome the pain in my knees and has built my confidence.

– Shailaja Jain

Cycling can save the environment and is an eco-friendly option to avoid pollution. This should be encouraged and all should take to cycling instead of vehicles.

– Rekha Chavan