Cycle Tracks in City?

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK: Considering the environmental issues, a demand for cycle tracks in the city is long pending. There has been a proposal to construct a track for the city bus along the 32 Kilometer road stretch but this which will have to be done at the cost of a large number of trees. Nashik Cyclist who have been promoting the cycle movement have demanded that a cycle track be made instead. They met the Chief Minister Devendra Phadnavis while the later was on visit to the city on Friday and told him about the need for cycle track.

A cycle track is a very long-standing requirement for all Nashikites. In the Walk with Commissioner programme, we shall submit our proposal to the Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and hope that we get a positive response. We want to make Nashik as a Cycle Capital of India. And Not only in Nashik but all over in India this concept should be applied. It helps to keep environment, pollution free. We all have to take the initiative in this activity. -Dr Hitendra Mahajan, a cyclist and anaesthetist

As Nashik city grows it can adopt sensitive sustainable development. These cycling tracks when well laid out with beautiful landscaping will encourage more people to take up cycling not just as a hobby or sport but as a viable daily means of transport Their daily commute will be easy and pleasurable and it will help create healthy happy citizens in Nashik. -Sophia Kapadia, a Cyclists

A cycle track will solve the problems of safety along with that of environment. We hear of many vehicular accidents and use of cycle on a dedicated route may help reduce accidents. -Harshada Shardul, a consultant

I cycle to the Trimbakeshwt in a week and it takes around two and a half hours for me to complete the journey. The new track will surely reduce the time. I hope it is implemented at the earliest. -Bhushan Solunke, a trekker