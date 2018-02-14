Cycle track to be developed through innovative scheme

Nashik: The cycle track will be developed along Nashik-Trimbakeshwar route under innovative scheme from district annual plan, informed District Collector Radhakrishnan B. He made presentation of the works to be done under innovative schemes during state level meeting which was held in presence of state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The District Collector said that the district administration has decided to develop the cycle track along Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road to encourage cycle lovers. Nashik Cyclists Association had given a proposal to Nashik Municipal Corporation to develop 5-km cycle track. The demand to develop cycle track on ring road of NMC.

This track should be developed, suggested the Cyclists Association. NMC had advised that the Association should develop 100-metre cycle track as sample. The Association tabled this proposal with District Collector Radhakrishnan B. It has been decided to develop cycle track along Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road.

He assured to provide fund for this through innovative scheme of district planning committee. Accordingly, the track will be developed through annual scheme. A demand was also made to provide Rs. 4 lakh for development of separate website for tourism growth in Nashik, installation of solar panel in every anganwadi for 24-hour power supply to ashramshalas, to make digital classroom and organisation of bird festival at Nandurmadhyameshwar

GPS system has been functionalised in police patrolling van in Nashik city.

Fund for this was given through DPDC. With this it is possible to track patrolling squad, informed the District Collector. Thereafter, Mungantiwar asked Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar to think about implementation of Nashik pattern in entire state. Kesarkar instructed officials to study this.

While giving information about projects which were implemented under innovative scheme, Radhakrishnan B informed about dialysis centre at Deola, GPS system for city police, Matrutva app, oxygen system at district civil hospital, bird festival at Nandurmadhyameshwar and Jalyukt Shivar repair scheme. He also demanded to make provision of fund for Kushavart and Bramhagiri.