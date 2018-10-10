Cycle sharing is an alternate for transport: Mayor

Public Bicycle Sharing project inaugurated

Nashik: After seeing bicycle sharing arrangement at Florida in America, there was a wish to have such system in Nashik too. In actual, Nashik city is a tourist spot and this project is beneficial for tourists as an easy alternate for transport, stated Mayor Ranjana Bhansi.

The Public Bicycle Sharing Project, a joint venture of Nashik Municipal Corporation and Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation was inaugurated by Mayor Ranjana Bhansi near Gold Club ground on Wednesday.

Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, house leader Dinkar Patil, opposition leader Ajay Boraste, corporator Gurmeet Bagga, joint director of town planning department Pratibha Bhadane, city transport officials and employees, president of Nashik Cyclists Association Pravinkumar Khabia, former president Kiran Chavan and Dr. Manisha Raundal were present as chief guests.

Elders along with youths should increase usage of bicycle. It will help in maintaining their health, stated the Mayor. The director of Municipal Smart City Development Corporation, representatives of Cyclist Association, officials and personnel of city traffic branch and citizens did cycling during the programme and actively participated.

Municipal Commissioner Mundhe and the director of Municipal Smart City Development Corporation completed their the distance from Golf Club to Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan on bicycle.

It is healthy to do cycling in today’s situation.

This project will be useful in preventing pollution, stated those who were present on the occasion. Informing that 100 docking stations along with 1000 cycles will be launched phasewise till Diwali, Municipal Commissioner Mundhe said that number of docking stations and bicycles will be increased as per response to this project.

It is needed to increase usage of bicycle while improving public transport system to prevent pollution, traffic jam and weather changes. House leader Dinkar Patil and opposition leader Ajay Boraste extended their greetings to this project.