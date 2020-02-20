‘Cut-copy-paste’ inventor Larry Tesler no more

NEW DELHI :

Computer scientist Larry Tesler, who introduced the world to the concept of cut, copy and paste has passed away. He died on Monday at the age of 74.

Born on April 24, 1945, in New York, Mr Tesler studied computer science at Stanford and started working in Silicon Valley in the early 1960s, at a time when computers were inaccessible to the vast majority of people, BBC reported on Wednesday.

He worked for a number of major tech firms during his long career. He started at Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (Parc) before Steve Jobs poached him for Apple, where he spent 17 years and rose to a chief scientist. After leaving Apple he set up an education start-up and worked for brief periods at Amazon and Yahoo.

“The inventor of cut/copy and paste, find & replace, and more, was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler,” the company tweeted. “Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas,” Xerox, where Mr Tesler spent part of his career, paid tribute to him.