Cupboard space issue to be solved with incentive FSI

Nashik: The NMC standing committee has approved to give some powers to the Municipal Commissioner regarding widening of 6 and 7.5 metre roads in the city area, barring Gaothan area. As incentive FSI will be given to those residents living in buildings and plot owners along these roads, cupboard space issue will be solved.

Traffic and many problems will be solved with this, informed Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in a media briefing on Friday. He also made it clear that government compounding policy will be extended by two months.