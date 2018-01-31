Crystal launches two brand outlets in Nashik

Nashik: Crystal Knitters, one of the finest yarn-to-apparel manufacturers launched its two exclusive stores in Nashik city, one at City Centre Mall, while second at 1, Varad Murti, opposite Sagar Sweets, College Road, owned by Ram Kurdukar and Shrikant Hardas.

Rajendra M, Director, Marketing, Crystal Knitters said as a long-term measure, the brand is looking for franchisee entrepreneurs with professional knowledge who can unconditionally accept its strategies, believe in its layout and interior and run the store with due hygiene care and quality of staff.

“The person should have the passion to run our franchisee. He or she should have financial capabilities, professional qualities and business acumen. A background in this line of products is not necessary. Company will support right from searching for the right property to opening the outlet.

“We will extend our experience and skills to our franchisees in every possible way, including creating the right store ambience, staff training, billing, and software implementation so that there is a high comfort level. We will also take care of promotion and branding through various media outlets. It’s a five years’ agreement with franchisees but we are keener on lifetime partnerships.”

Crystal retail outlets are ‘one-stop’ destination for family shopping. It has launched products in high, medium and low price range. Crystal Knitters is one of the country’s leading textile brands is on the move to paint a larger picture in the retail segment. It is now in the league to launch its highest network of exclusive stores, mainly in the retail space after the brand ‘Jockey’.

The company has opted for the franchisee route as a tool for future expansion and brand exposure. It is aiming to launch around 500 EBOs across the country through FOFO (Franchisee Owned and Franchisee Operated) models in the next five years. By March 2018 it will launch around 50 outlets. The optimism lies in the fact that the branded undergarment market is spiralling upward. As for the e-commerce space, it has recently partnered with Flipkart, Myntra and Amazon along with selling through its own portal.

Though online contribution is presently miniscule, the company is ambitiously targeting to get at least 30% of its sales from digital space by offering customers the complete omni-channel experience through an integration of its online and offline platforms. The company has been growing at an annual rate of 30%. With its ongoing retail expansion, it is projecting to grow by 50% year-on- year (YOY). The company wants its EBOs to contribute equally to its distribution network, which offers 100% YOY growth.