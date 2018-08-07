Crime Watch

Youth assaulted

Three persons assaulted a youth. This incident occurred at Samruddhi Colony on Dindori Road. Police arrested three suspects in connection with this. The names of the suspects are Amol Rajendra Nikam (22, resident of Vikram Society, Gorakshanagar), Sachin Rajendra Kadam (25, resident of Snehnagar) and Suraj Fakira Khode (27, resident of Kalanagar, Mhasrul). Seriously injured Bhushan Jaywant Pagare (28, resident of Samruddhi Colony, behind Savarkar garden, Mhasrul) is undergoing the treatment at a private hospital. As per the complaint filed by him, when he was stopped near Mangalmurti grocery shop in Samruddhi Colony around 6.30-7.00 pm on Saturday (Aug. 4), three suspects reached there on bike and they started to attack him. Suspect Amol Nikam abused Pagare verbally and attacked with sickle, while suspect Sachin Kadam hit Jaywant’s head with stone. Thereafter they escaped from the spot. A case regarding this has been registered with Mhasrul police.

House burgled

An unidentified thief broke open lock of the door and entered a bungalow. He stole jewelleries worth Rs. 86,000. This incident happened in Sarafnagar at Indiranagar area. Jayant Vishnu Shrivatsa (resident of Sarafnagar lane, Indiranagar) filed a complaint in connection with this. As per the complaint filed by him, when he slept in his residents, unidentified thief broke open lock of the iron grill on rear side of the house around Sunday midnight and stole gold jewelleries, gold chain, rings and earrings worth Rs. 86,000 from a wooden cupboard. A case regarding this has been registered at Indiranagar police station.

Police arrest one for carrying knife

Police arrested one at Phulenagar in Panchavati for carrying knife. The name of the suspect is Pravin alias Taklya Arun Lokhande (29, resident of Lokhande lane, Vijay Chowk, Phulenagar, Peth Road, Panchavati). He was arrested while he was carrying knife in his hand. During check up police found a chopper and a lighter pistol with him. A case regarding this has been registered with Panchavati police for violation of weapons act.

Student commits suicide

A school student committed suicide by hanging self. This incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Simhasthanagar in New Nashik. The name of the student is Sachin Pramod More (14, resident of Tuljabhavani Chowk, Simhastanagar, New Nashik). When he was shifted to district civil hospital, doctors declared him dead. A case in connection with this has been registered with Ambad police.