Crime Watch

One arrested for stealing Rs 11 lakh

The Gangapur cops have arrested a person for allegedly syphoning the money worth Rs 11 lakh from a private food company. The cop said the accused allegedly took a portion of the money from the salaries of the employees.

The suspect has been identified as Namdev Maruti Dukle, a resident of Mahatma Nagar after the complainant Rakesh Shriptev Shinde approached the cops. Dukle was working as general manager at the regional office of the food company. The cops said the incident took place between February 13 until July 20 when the suspect gained the trust of the company and earned Rs 10, 82, 220 in the form of cash from the cashier for personal use. The cops are conducting more investigations.

One held for molesting a minor

Police have caught a young person on Tuesday who allegedly molested a girl while she was going to college. The cops have filed a complaint under the Protection of Child Sexual Abuse Protection laws under various sections. The suspect in the case has been identified as Ashish Anil Hivale, 24, from Jail Road area of Nashik.

The cops said that his accomplice is still absconding and are on his lookout. The police official said the suspects committed the crime while they were on their way to the college. They also tried to chase the victims. However, on Monday afternoon the victim’s daughter went to her classes when the suspects asked the teacher about the victim. He then later went into the upper class and molested her.

Two held in connection with cell phone thefts

The city police arrested two youngsters involved in various mobile thefts in different parts of the city on Tuesday. The cops said the duo had stolen cell phones worth Rs 1. 55 lakh. The police have also arrested a mobile shopkeeper in connection with the case.

The cops said to have made the arrests in the backdrop of mobile theft reported in the old Nashik area. The cop said a 17-year-old youth from the crowded area of the city was taken into custody by the police and seven cell phones worth Rs 76, 000 were found in his possession. Police have also arrested Sayyed, after disclosing information about the stolen mobile from Amjad to Mushtaq Sayyed.

The court has awarded him the police custody till Thursday. In another second incident, a minor belonging to Wadala village was taken into police custody from Shalimar area. The cops also recovered three cell phones worth Rs 29, 000. According to the police, his associate Arbaaz alias Pakoda Ayub Sheikh was also arrested by the police.