Crime Watch

Rickshaw, two-wheelers stolen

Nashik: It came to light that thieves stole one auto rickshaw and two two-wheelers. Cases in connection with this have been registered with Panchavati, Gangapur and Ambad police stations. Thieves stole Bajaj Pulsar (MH 15 FZ 0220) owned by Akshay Arun Bhagat, resident of Gandharva Nagri when it was parked in Mobile Shopee area opposite Dairy Don, College Road on Saturday evening (July 7).

A case regarding this has been registered with Gangapur police and Jamadar Deshmukh is investigating further into the matter A two-wheeler (MH 19 CT 4226) of Yamaha company owned by Alpaq Bhikan Pinjari, residing in Vajan Kata area in Ambad village got stolen from the parking of Kashinath Kiran apartment on Monday afternoon. A case in connection with this has been registered at Ambad police station and Jamadar Shelke is investigating further. An auto rickshaw driver Prakash Duttatray Shelke who was residing in Lokhande Mala area, Jail Road came to Panchavati area on Tuesday (July 3) night. He parked his auto rickshaw (MH 15 Z 9367) next to Waghadi bridge. Unidentified thieves stole it. Jamadar Sarode is investigating into the matter.

House burgled

Burglars broke into a closed residence and escaped with the goods worth Rs. 37,000. This incident took place in Ved Mandir area, Tilakwadi. The goods contained cash amount, gold jewelleries and 1 kg silver. Suraj Laxman Bade (resident of Gulmohar building) filed a complaint regarding this. This incident took place when Bade family was out of station for two days. A case in connection with this has been registered with Sarkarwada police. PSI Bairagi is investigating further into the case.

Police arrest two for selling imported cigarettes

Police arrested two pan stall holders for selling imported cigarettes despite ban on them. Packets of cigarettes have been seized and a case in connection with this has been registered with Gangapur police. The names of the sellers are Sandip Govind Musale (resident of Shivshaktinagar, Trimurti Chowk) and Jeevan George Roy (resident of Kartikeynagar, Khutvadnagar). Police received input that banned imported cigarettes were selling at Shivaji pan stall owned by Musale on Trimbak Road and the pan stall owned by Jeevan Roy adjacent to Hotel Panchavati Elite. Gangapur police raided the pan stalls and arrested both suspects. They seized 27 packets of cigarettes from their stalls. Police naik Bhadinge is investigating further into the case.

Youth commits suicide

A 30-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. This incident took place at Shigve Bahula on Tuesday evening. The name of the youth was Bhagwan Pandurang Dhongde. The reason behind this could not be ascertained. A case of death has been registered at Deolali Camp police station and havildar Dangle is investigating further into the case.