Crime Watch

Goods worth Rs 1.5 lakh looted in two house break-ins

Nashik: Goods including cash amount, gold and silver jewelleries worth Rs. 1.5 lakh was stolen in two separate house break-ins took place in the city recently. Offences in connection with this have been registered at Indiranagar and Bhadrakali police stations.

As per complainant Shyamal Rajendra Wani (resident of Siddhivinayak Society, behind Gajanan Maharaj temple), unidentified thieves broke bedroom window when Wani family was out of station between July 13 to 16 and stole cash amount in cupboard, gold jewelleries and mobile worth Rs. 1.37 lakh. A case in connection with this has been filed with Indiranagar police. Assistant police inspector Jagtap is investigating further into the matter.

Another incident took place in Badi Durgah, Old Nashik area. Rahul Suresh Bhalerao (resident of Pinjarghat) lodged a complaint regarding this. When Bhalerao family was out for some work on Sunday, suspect Rohit and his friend broke bolt of his residence open and stole the cash amount of Rs. 13,000. A case in connection with this has been registered at Bhadrakali police station. Assistant police inspector Jonwal is investigating further into the case.

Motorcycle stolen

Nashik: There is rise in motorcycle thefts in the city. Unidentified thieves stole a two-wheeler which was parked in society parking area in Borgad area. A case regarding this has been registered with Mhasrul police.

Mayur Vasant Mahale (resident of Omkar Heights, Pushpaknagar) filed a case in connection with this. Bajaj Pulsar (MH 41 R 05060 was stolen by last Tuesday when it was parked in parking area of the society. Police havildar Pagar is investigating into the case.

Three injured after bus hits Tata Sumo

Nashik: Three passengers from Manmad after city bus hit Tata Sumo vehicle. This accident occurred in Trimbak Naka area. Tata Sumo was badly damaged. A case against city bus drive has been registered with Sarkarwada police. Chandrakant Tulsiram Nikam (resident of Siddharth Society, FCI Road) has filed a complaint in connection with this.

This accident took place when Nikam family was heading to Manmad from Satpur on Sunday by Tata Sumo (MH 16 R 3109). The city bus (MH 14 BT 4077) coming from CBS signal hit Tata Sumo at Trimbak Naka signal. Son of Nikam Vishal and his daughter-in law injured in the accident. Havildar Nikam is investigating further into matter.