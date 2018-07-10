Crime Report

Chain worth Rs 30k snatched

Nashik: The Mumbai Naka police on Tuesday registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly robbing a woman of her chain worth Rs 30, 000. The cops said the incident took place on July 8, around 1 pm near hotel Aathvan, the police said.

According to the complainant Sarita Yashodhan Vavade, 37, a resident of Nashik Road area, the incident took place when she was on her way home. Vavade was walking from a grocery shop to buy some daily needs and walking towards her mother-in-law’s house Rohini Kulkarni around 1 am, the cops said.

The officials said that Vavade was walking alongside the road when an unknown person riding a motorcycle and wearing a navy blue shirt approached her from behind. Caught unaware, the suspect riding alone allegedly snatched her 12-gram gold chain worth Rs 30, 000 and fled from the scene. The cops said there is no CCTV footage of the incident as it took place in the interior part of the residential area. Further investigations are in progress, the cops said.

Two booked for molesting a minor

Nashik: The Upnagar police have booked a 20-year-old person and an unknown driver for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a minor near Motwani road garden on Monday. The cops said the incident took place around 2 pm when the accused pulled the victim into the car and told her to visit a garden.

Both the suspects then drove the 17-year-old victim to Pathardi Phata and allegedly molested her. However, the driver of the car received a phone call and scared by it they immediately turned and dropped the victim near Shikrewadi garden.