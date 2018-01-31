Crime in city is under control, claims Police Commissioner Dr. Singal

Nashik: Comparing to last three years, crime in city has been under control. Emphasis has been given to detain criminals as well as to bust crimes. In addition, various projects help in proving guilt of the accused on large scale, claimed Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

He was speaking while reviewing annual crime of 2017 at police commissionerate. Dr. Singal said, “Though there is rise in murder, attempt to murder, rape and molestation cases in the city, we are succeeded in busting the crime immediately and in proving guilt of the accused. Stolen goods worth crores of rupees have been returned to complainants.”

33 criminals have been externed in a year and action under MCOCA has been taken against three gangs. An emphasis has been given on to increase communication between citizens and police to reduce crime. For this emphasis is being given on to communicate with more and more citizens with conduction of various projects. Women safety, help to senior citizens, GPS system, cyber patrolling and other projects will be undertaken in future, he informed.

In last three years, there is rise in proving guilt of the accused at district sessions court, class Ist court and special court. Guilt against 15.58% accused has been proved at district and sessions court in 2015, while guilt against 21.57% accused has been proved against the accused in 2016 and guilt against 25.74% accused has been proved against the accused in 2017 and punishment has been awarded to them. In addition, 25.31% accused proved guilty in 2015 at class Ist court, while guilt against 33.26% accused has been proved in 2016 and 38.12% accused have been proved guilty in 2017. 67.79% crimes have been proved in 2016 at special court, whereas 68.92% crimes have been proved in 2017. There is increase in proving the accused guilty due to investigation officer, proper investigation by police personnel and guidance by investigation officer and personnel, Dr. Singal informed further.

DCP Vijaykumar Magar, Laxmikant Patil, Shrikrishna Kokate, Madhuri Kangne, district information officer Kiran Maghe, ACP Ashok Nakhate, Sachin Gore, Dr. Raju Bhujbal and senior police officials of all police stations were also present.

The action against 22,168 drivers was taken in 2017 for riding two-wheelers without helmet. Rs. 1.10 crore as fine has been recovered from them. In addition, action against 25,051 four-wheeler drivers was taken for not wearing a seat belt.

A fine of Rs. 50.10 lakh has been recovered from them. The fine of Rs. 7.83 lakh has been recovered from 605 drivers for drunken driving. Rs. 18.29 lakh has been recovered from 724 drivers for illegal passenger transport. Overall fine of Rs. 1.87 crore has been recovered.