Cricket match between Ved Vidyalay and Rasbihari School held

Nashik: Rasbihari International School organised a friendly match between Ved Vidyalay, a school started by Shriman Bastiramji Sarda Sadguru Gurugangeshwar Pratishthan and Rasbihari International School on Thursday (Feb. 8). The match was organized by Kisanlal Sarda by looking at the interest of Vedic School students in cricket. The match was of 10 overs under 16 age group.

14 students participated in the match. Rasbihari International School won the toss and decided to field. Ved Vidyalay scored 55 runs in 10 overs with loss of 8 wickets and set the target of 56 runs before Rasbihari School. Rasbihari played well and achieved the target in 8th over and won the match by 8 wickets. The Ved Vidyalay students were guided by Sagar Kulkarni.

Rohit Tiwari won best batsman award, Ritesh Joshi got best bowler award and Adarsh Tripathi received best fielder award. They were the trophies. Macchindra Sonawane and Somnath Dharbale officiated as umpires for the match.