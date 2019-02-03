Credit societies should provide loan to poor: Patil

Nashik: Cooperative credit societies have become limited companies. The mentality of employees working in the cooperation department should be to serve. Credit societies and cooperative banks should provide a loan to a poor person seeing his attitude, stated Minister of State for Cooperation Gulabrao Patil.

He presented Jeevan Gaurav (lifetime achievement) and Goda Gaurav Puraskar being given by Shri Raje Chhatrapati Samajik, Sanskrutik and Krida Mandal at Parshuram Saykhedkar auditorium. Patil was speaking at that time.

Former Social Welfare Minister Babanrao Gholap presided over the programme. MP Hemant Godse, Akashraje Kank who is relative of historic person Yesaji Kank, MVP general secretary Nilima Pawar, Shiv Sena metropolitan chief Sachin Marathe, Madhukar Zende, Prof. Yashwant Patil and others were present on the dais.

It is a thing of pride that persons from every sector have been selected and awarded, said Gulabrao Patil and lamented over the fact that the award is not given to political personalities. Babanrao Gholap, MP Hemant Godse and Akashraje Kank praised the Mandal for a presentation of the awards. Prof. Ravindra Malujnjkar compered the programme.