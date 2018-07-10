CREDAI conference to be held

Nashik: The sixth MAHACON organized by CREDAI Maharashtra is scheduled on July 13 and 14 in Nashik. This conference will focus on theme WINDS OF CHANGE and would discuss impact of various factors like RERA , GST, Government promoting affordable housing through PMAY and CLSS on real estate.

Nashik Credai Metro will be the host of this conference which will be attended be around 1000 real estate professionals from 51 cities across state of Maharshatra. President Sunil Kotwal said in a Press conference on Tuesday.

Credai Nashik Metro is a leading organisation of real estate professional working towards strengthening this sector. Gautam Chatterjee, Chairman, MAHARERA, will inaugurate the event and speak on how the MAHARERA is transforming Maharashtra’s real estate sector. S. Chockalingam (State Settlement Commissioner and Director of Land Records), will speak on the impact of land titling by state government.

In MAHACON participants will be guided on how the PPP Model of PMAY is profitable. Plotting has become one of the most favored in real estate businesses. The realtors will be guided on this emerging business model.

They will also be guided on how to bring down the cost of total project by an effective project management and how to sell a new project innovatively. The MAHACON will also discuss the scope of affordable housing in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. A few case studies will be presented on India’s largest township of Tier 2 cities and success and failure stories of the decade.