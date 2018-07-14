Create new sources of water supply: Minister to ZP

NASHIK: State water resources and medical education minister Girish Mahajan on Saturday directed Zilla Parishad, Nashik to prepare a scheme on top priority to find out an alternative source of water supply in gastro-hit Rahude in Surgana taluka of the district where as many as 4 persons have died of gastro outbreak and over 150 infected since Monday.

The only well in Rahude is in a deep land area as a result of which danger of contamination of water sources occurs particularly during the rainy season. The Zilla Parishad, Nashik therefore must accord top priority to prepare a plan to dig a new well at a safer location, said Mahajan during his visit to Rahude village on Saturday to review preparedness of the administration in tackling the outbreak and urgent preventive measures taken so far.

The minister inspected basic infrastructural and health facilities in the village and also paid a visit to the families of the gastro victims. MP Harishchandra Chavan, MLA Jiva Pandu Gavit, Dr Rahul Aher, ZP CEO Naresh Gite, district surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale and district health officer Dr Vijay Dekate were present.

The death toll in gastro outbreak at Rahude village had rises to four on Thursday. However, the district civil hospital sources had claimed that four victims who were admitted to the hospital were not died of gastro, but due to ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome).

75 gastro patients are being treated at district civil hospital, informed by DHO Dr Dekate.