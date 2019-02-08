CPRI to become important step in boosting industries

Satpur: Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) will become an important step to boost electric industries in Nashik. Around 1500 industries in the district will get the strength to manufacture more qualitative products.

In addition, CPRI will definitely help in making production cost cheaper in international competition and to sell products at a competitive price. Nashik industrial area has bigger industries which are manufacturing small and big electrical and electronics products for many years.

Around 150-200 large scale industries among which are Crompton, HAL, ABB, Epcos, Siemens, Rushabh Instruments, Polycab, Legrand, L & T, MSS India, Nilay and CTR and 1500 small and medium industries which are based on them are manufacturing electrical products.

Various supplementary products are manufactured through these industries. Especially, the number of industries manufacturing panel fabrication, panel wiring, powder coating, plating, bus bar and copper component is large.

In the first phase, work will be done on three processes in the new CPRI project. Energy meter testing, transformer testing and insulation testing will be set up. Most industries functioning in Nashik industrial area require these testings.

They had to go to Bhopal, Bengaluru and Hyderabad for this. The production cost was increasing due to time consumption. As a result, industrialists had to face difficulties while offering a competitive price at a global level.

There was an adverse effect on profit and product sale due to this. This project will help in reducing time consumption and production cost. It will be possible to offer a competitive price.

Though three testing processes will be started at a primary level in this CPRI project, more testing centres can be set up on this 100-acre of land in future. Demand is being made to set up centres for breaker testing and switchgear testing cables wire testing and capacitor testing.

The facility of CPRI will become a milestone for those electric and electronic industries which want to come to Nashik. Rs. 115 crore will be spent in the first phase of CPRI. The amount upto Rs. 1000 crore will be invested in future phase wise.

With this, the number of industries manufacturing these products will definitely be increased. As a result, the work of small and medium industries will be increased and employment opportunities will be generated. Due to this, CPRI will become a boon for the industrial area in the upcoming period.