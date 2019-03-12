CP Nangre-Patil warns criminals

Street policing

Nashik: Police have taken a step to free Nashik of criminals. Nashik city is not for them. Those against whom crimes are registered, small and bigger criminals of political criminals should leave Nashik now, warned Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil.

Nangre-Patil has taken charge as new Police Commissioner on March 2. He took a review of the city police commissionerate and crime situation in the city. Nangre-Patil also knew views of prominent personalities and citizens about the crime.

A scheme will be implemented soon to get city free of crime on the face of Lok Sabha elections, he made it clear. As a part of this, police are detaining criminals in the city and are preparing their record.

Police administration has already a record of hardened criminals, gangs of criminals and political criminals. There is an attempt to tighten a noose around them and to make the city free of crime, Nangre-Patil clarified further.

While assuring Credai office bearers who came to meet him, he said that if anyone is harassing developers, police will help the developers. However, if developers are cheating common man, action will also be taken against them.

Credai should give information about how to register a complaint against developers by the common man. Police commissionerate will issue an order regarding this. Nashik will become a safe city, he assured.

Action against fake RTI activists

Those who are using Right to Information act to get information are welcome, but I will take action against those using this information for blackmailing others. Nashikites should provide their help for this, expects Nangre-Patil.

Eyes & ears committies

Nashik: Police have started to detain criminals to end the crime in the city. Eyes and ears committees will be formed, informed Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil. After Nangre-Patil took charge as new Police Commissioner, police are detaining the criminals for the last five days.

Around 350 criminals have been detained so far. A criminal record is being prepared with a collection of information about them. Strict action will be taken against them if they commit a crime again, he warned.

It is seen that the city has a large number of road crimes. Eyes and ears committee will be formed on every road in the city in the next phase. Members of these committees will work secretly and will give information about the suspicious movement to an officer which will be appointed in the committee.

As police will get immediate information in case of reccee, fake police, chain snatchers and eve teasers immediate measures will be conducted. This will help in nabbing the criminals immediately. This will also help in curbing mal-elements in society.

Citizens will now see more police personnel on the roads. Criminal activities will be curbed this and citizens will get an assurance of their safety, Nangre-Patil made it clear. Meanwhile, common man, sanitary worker, shopkeeper, beggar and worker can be part of the committee.

Mission police station from today

Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre-patil will pay visit to the police stations falling under the city police commissionerate from today (March 13). He will inspect governance, facilities and hygiene in the police stations and will meet police personnel to issue instructions about work to them.