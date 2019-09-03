CP conducts patrolling on bicycle

NASHIK:

The city Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil conducted patrolling on a bicycle in the afternoon to inspect Ganesh mandals at crowdy places in Old Nashik on Monday. As the Commissioner of Police appeared all of a sudden on the bicycle, police officials and personnel were confused. Nashikites were also shocked.

The Ganeshotsav began from Monday. In view of this, the city police have tightened security in the city. Major Ganesh mandals in the city are in main market areas of the city. Considering rush, Vishwas Nangre Patil conducted patrolling on the bicycle. As had no police personnel with him, he reached directly in the crowd.

The Commissioner of Police conducted patrolling in Bhadrakali, Dwarka, Kathe lane and Old Nashik area on the bicycle. He interacted with police personnel and officials who were present there. As Nangre Patil found unnecessary rush at some places, he instructed to take immediate action. He also inspected whether activists of Ganesh mandals are following rules or not.