नंदुरबारात क्वॉरंटाईन युवक आढळला
COVID 19 : Nashik Collector, Civic Chief take stock of medical facilities

Gaurav Pardeshi March 19, 2020 12:49 pm
परदेशात गेेलेल्या नागरिकांची मागवली माहिती; Information sought on Nashikities travelling abroad : Suraj Mandhare

NASHIK :

District Collector Suraj Mandhare and Civic Chief Radhakrishna Game on Wednesday visited the medical facilities here, to check on the preparedness for combating the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The high-level officials toured the Tapovan building, Bitko Hospital, District General Hospital (DGH) and Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital.

The Tapovan building has 48 beds for keeping the coronavirus patients, if found any, in isolation. The district is capable of handling a total of 100 patients while the services can be expanded with the co-operation of private hospitals, the Collector informed.

He also interacted with the three suspect patients who are kept under observation at the DGH. Satisfied with the arrangements to tackle the pandemic here, he ordered to map an action plan detailing the steps to be taken if cases are found here.

