Covid-19 lockdown: Real time monitoring for smooth delivery of essential commodities

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Thursday set up a control room to monitor in real time the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the 21-day lockdown period.

In the event of any manufacturing, transporter, distributor, wholesaler or e-commerce companies facing ground level difficulties in transport and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same could be informed to the Department, according to a communique issued by the DPIIT.

The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room will be taken up by the state government concerned, district and police authorities and agencies concerned.

The telephone number is + 91 11 23062487 will be functional from 0800 hrs to 1800 hrs, while the email is controlroom-dpiit@gov.in The DPIIT on Wednesday has issued instructions to the state authorities, ‘not to obstruct and call for the closure of food processing units,’ in view of the lockdown in the country.

It said it was very important that they don’t stop the units, as they manufacture food and it was important to maintain the uninterrupted supply for the citizens during the crucial period. The order instructed to allow the workers at the retail outlets, pharmacy and manufacturing units, to travel to their units.