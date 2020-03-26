Type to search

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM
Latest News
वैद्यकीय अधिकाऱ्यांना धक्काबुक्की भोवली; एमआयएम आमदार मौलाना मुफ्ती यांच्यासह १० जणांवर गुन्हा
Deshdoot Times DT Business

Covid-19 lockdown: Real time monitoring for smooth delivery of essential commodities

Nikheel Pardeshi March 26, 2020 1:18 pm
Share

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Thursday set up a control room to monitor in real time the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the 21-day lockdown period.

In the event of any manufacturing, transporter, distributor, wholesaler or e-commerce companies facing ground level difficulties in transport and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same could be informed to the Department, according to a communique issued by the DPIIT.

The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room will be taken up by the state government concerned, district and police authorities and agencies concerned.

The telephone number is + 91 11 23062487 will be functional from 0800 hrs to 1800 hrs, while the email is controlroom-dpiit@gov.in The DPIIT on Wednesday has issued instructions to the state authorities, ‘not to obstruct and call for the closure of food processing units,’ in view of the lockdown in the country.

It said it was very important that they don’t stop the units, as they manufacture food and it was important to maintain the uninterrupted supply for the citizens during the crucial period. The order instructed to allow the workers at the retail outlets, pharmacy and manufacturing units, to travel to their units.

 

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Ganguly to provide free rice to needy, CAB donates Rs 25 lakh to state govt relief fund
Nikheel Pardeshi March 26, 2020 1:57 pm
Fate of this year’s Wimbledon to be decided next week
Nikheel Pardeshi March 26, 2020 1:53 pm
HUL LIME, Reliance TUP, ABG Stratos, TAS InvicTAS & Google Case Competition Shine as Dare2Compete Prestigious B-School Competitions 2020
Nikheel Pardeshi March 26, 2020 1:33 pm
‘Enable Iran to fight pandemic, end sanctions’
Nikheel Pardeshi March 24, 2020 6:11 pm

Leave a Comment

Live Tweets

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM





Related Stories

Ganguly to provide free rice to needy, CAB donates Rs 25 lakh to state govt relief fund
Fate of this year’s Wimbledon to be decided next week
HUL LIME, Reliance TUP, ABG Stratos, TAS InvicTAS & Google Case Competition Shine as Dare2Compete Prestigious B-School Competitions 2020
‘Enable Iran to fight pandemic, end sanctions’

 




 

From Deshdoot Times




 









© 2020 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!