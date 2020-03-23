COVID 19 : Indian Security Press, Currency Note Press closed till Mar 31

NASHIK :

In a bid to contain COVID-19 spread, the Indian Security Press (ISP) and Currency Note Press (CNP) here have announced closure till March 31, the report said on Monday.

“In order to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the labor union and the management committee had a meeting, and together decided to shut the CNP and ISP,” General Secretary of Labour Union (ISP and CNP) Jagdish Godse stated.

“This is for the first time in the history of the nation that both the units have been shut down,” he stated. The closure order has been enforced from March 22.

Being the subsidiaries of the government-owned Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), the ISP and CNP have a workforce of 2,100 and 1,900, respectively.

Established in the year 1925, the ISP is the only organization in India that prints passports and other travel documents for the Government of India besides other security products. While the CNP, as the name suggests, is into the printing of banknotes.