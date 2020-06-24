COVID-19: India sees highest single-day spike of nearly 16k cases, tally spikes to 4.56

New Delhi:Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning reported 465 new deaths and highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 14,476 and total cases to 4,56,183. The count includes 1,83,022 active cases and 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The recovery rate stands at 56.70 per cent in India.

About 10,500 patients recovered in past 24 hours. The Centre on Tuesday said the country had one death from the disease per 100,000 population. The government also said the country’s mortality rate was among the lowest in the world. The global average is 6.04. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), so far 73,52,911 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till Tuesday.