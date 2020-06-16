COVID-19 : 89 new cases found in district, tally surges to 2157

NASHIK :

On Tuesday 89 new patients have tested positive in Nashik district. On the other Nashik city is witnessing spike in Corona positive cases with every passing day. Among the new patients, 76 are from Nashik city, while 13 are from rural parts of the district. With this the district’s tally of infected patients climbed to 2,157. As four patients succumbed to the disease, the death toll has reached 135.

Of the total reports received on Tuesday, 76 patients have tested positive from Nashik city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has surged to 808. Of the total positive patients, five each are from Bajiprabhu Chowk, New Nashik, Peth Nagar and Mohamadiya Colony, four each are from Panchavati and Pathardi Phata, three from Deolali Camp, three from Pakhal Road, two each are from Wadala Naka, Pournima bus stand area, RTO Corner, Peth Road, Gosavinagar, Jail Road, Ashoka Marg and Shalimar, while one each is from Ramwadi, Kolhe farm area, Nashik Road, Makhmalabad, Jadhav farm, Indiranagar, Goreram lane, Sainath Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Bagwanpura, Aurangabad Road, Bhai lane, Vaishalinagar and Ajmeri masjid.

On the other 13 from rural parts of the district have tested positive. Among them four patients are from Igatpuri, three from Yeola, two from Manmad and Jalalpur, Chandsi and one each is from Jakhori, Jaikheda and Andarsul. With this the number of infected in rural parts has increased to 380, while three new patients added in Malegaon, taking the tally to 893.

Among them, two are SRPF jawans. Meanwhile, among four deaths which reported on Tuesday, two are from Nashik city, while two are from rural parts of the district. On the other with the recovery of 41 patients, the number of those recovered has increased to 1346.

Of the total 16,089 swab samples which have been tested in the district so far, 13,325 have been tested negative, while 2,157 have been turned positive. Currently, the district has 676 active cases, while 607 reports are awaited and 183 new suspects have been admitted to hospitals on Tuesday.