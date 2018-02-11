Cotton bollworm affected awaiting for aid

Nashik: The cotton growers which suffered losses due to bollworm are awaiting for the aid announced by government. The government has not made a provision of single rupee for the affected yet. The farmers have their attention whether the Finance Minister who is arriving on Nashik tour tomorrow would speak about this or not.

Cotton farms on 48,473.51 hectares of land in eight talukas in Nashik district have been affected by bollworm. The district administration tabled a proposal of Rs. 26.33 crore to the government for providing aid to the affected.

Cotton crop was taken on 48,000 hectares of land in the district, but it was affected largely due to bollworm. Nearly entire area has been affected. 33,105 hectares of non-irrigated land has been affected, while 2841.78 hectares of fertile land has been affected.

The cotton produce has taken mainly in Malegaon, Yeola, Nandgaon, Deola, Satana, Niphad, Chandwad and Sinnar talukas. Cotton crop in Malegaon, Nandgaon, Yeola, Niphad, Sinnar and Chandwad talukas has been badly affected, while Satana, Deola and Chandwad talukas witnessed less or more losses. The cotton crop of total 71,981 farmers in the district was hit by bollworm.

The district administration received the final report of the loss and it tabled the proposal of Rs. 26.33 crore to provide aid for those who suffered more than 33% losses. The aid of Rs. 13,500 per hectare for 2841 hectares of irrigated land in the district has been announced.

Accordingly, a proposal of Rs. 1.83 crore has been prepared, while the aid of Rs. 6,800 crore per hectare for 33,000 hectares of non-irrigated land has been announced. The proposal of Rs. 22.50 crore has been tabled for this.