Coronavirus lockdown: Markets in city largely shut day before Gudi Padwa

NASHIK ROAD :

The impact of coronavirus seems to have shown on Gudi Padwa, one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Maharashtra as markets in the city remained shut even as a bare minimum number of people turned up.

The city which used to celebrate the festival with great pomp showed a deserted look yesterday. The situation in Nashik Road’s central market at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj chowk and Devi chowk was also no different with few vegetable vendors operating and hawkers selling flowers to the bare minimum customers flocking here to test their luck for making Padwa purchases.

Vendors claimed that there was limited stock of vegetables arriving and were being sold fast while customers complained few accessories used for the festival like flowers and others were selling for more than the usual prices with hawkers making the most of the situation. The harda-karda garland was priced at Rs 30 for small size, Rs 50 for a medium size and between Rs 80-Rs 100 for a big size.

Initially the vendors were charging excessively for the flowers and several accessories like batasha garland than usual. However strict enforcement of curfew forcing the vendors to sell the festival items at a give away price.

“We purchased bare minimal flowers required for the festival due to strict police bandobast,” complained a couple planning to make some purchases for the Padwa celebrations at home. The plain shrikhand was being sold at Rs 220/kg, while aamrakhand was priced at Rs 240/kg.

On the other side, jewellery and garment units that usually do brisk business during the festival remained shut, owners said they had no option but to close business following the government orders and the fear of risking infection. “Padwa usually is a good time for the business community but this year, the tables have turned and we are worried how long this lockdown will last,” questioned a trader.

The city which used to celebrate the festival with great pomp shows a deserted look and with the clampdown in place all revelery that is a trademark of the city will be restricted to homes. “We are disappointed that there will be no revelry considering the shutdown. The festival will be celebrated at home with our immediate family members,” said a customer amid tense lock down situation.