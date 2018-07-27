Cops arrest inter-state gang in chain snatching cases

Nashik: The city cops have arrested a gang of six for their alleged involvement in chain snatchings and robberies. The cops said to have recovered 160 gram of gold jewellery stolen in five different cases of chain snatchings in the city.

The police on Friday said the gang is an inter-state and the suspects are residents of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “Information was received about an Irani gang committing one of the chain snatchings in the city and were active in other states.

Acting on the tip off, the Nashik police sent a team to nab the accused,” said, Commissioner of Police, Ravinder Singal. On July 21 the cops detained Prakash Chauhan, 25, Shahajman Anwar Hussain, 46, Mohasin Shahajman Hussain, all residents of Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh from Basti railway station.

Also other accused Naki Ali Sardar Yusufali and 34, Wasim Sanje Sayyad, 23, both residents Karnataka were held along with Ali Raja Lalu Ali, 27 resident of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, the cops said.

Interrogations revealed the suspects were involved in many chain robberies and jewellery thefts in different parts of the country and targetted Uttar Pradesh recently. Along with the gold, the cops have also seized a four-wheeler and cell phones from the criminals used to commit the crimes. The total seizure is stated to be worth Rs 12. 15 lakh.

Out of the total eight crimes committed so far, the suspects admitted to having committed five chain snatchings in Nashik while other crimes were committed in Lucknow and Uttarakhand.