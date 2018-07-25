Cops appeal citizens to come forward in jewellery cheating case

Nashik: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has appealed the residents to approach the cops for getting cheated in different financial schemes and lodge complaints. The scheme involved offering attractive investment rates and for mortgaging jewellery starting from the year 2015 until 2017.

Hundreds of people are estimated to have to been duped in the financial schemes introduced by a city-based jeweller located on College Road. The incident came to light on July 20 after a complainant approached the cops claiming to have been duped for Rs 1.22 crores along with her relatives in the said scheme. The suspect is on the run.

The cops said the suspect is missing for over a month after his wife complaint of missing against her husband with the Sarkarwada police on June 26. A senior officer said the suspect recently mailed a letter to the Sarkarwada police station informing to have left Nashik to an unknown location.

He cited in the letter to have debts of more than Rs 25 crores and would be unable to repay the same.T he cop said that more people duped in the case should come forward and approach the police to register the complaint. “So far the cheated amount has reached almost Rs 1.50 crore. However, more people are approaching as they realise their losses,” the cop added.