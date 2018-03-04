Convocation ceremony organised at Sandip Foundation

Nashik: Sandip foundation organised the convocation ceremony-2018 of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune recently. Ganesh Kothawade, Vice President and Head, Distribution Solutions, ABB India Ltd., Nashik graced the event as a chief guest and Colonel Prof. Nallan Ramchandran, Vice Chancellor, Sandip University, adorned the event as a guest of honour.

While addressing the students, Ganesh Kothawade congratulted all students on receiving the degree certificate. He appealed to all students to enhance technical knowledge and value added skills and shared his experiences in corporate life with them. Colonel Prof. N Ramchandran appealed to all students to imbibe the principles of Savitribai Phule Pune University and Sandip Foundation. He asked the students to become responsible and protect the culture and acquire the technical skills.

Degree certificate were distributed to the students of Sandip Institute of Technology and Research Center, Sandip Institute of Engineering & Management and Sandip Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Dr. S T Gandhe, Principal of SITRC, Dr. R V Kshirsagar, Principal of SIEM and Dr. A G Jadhav, Principal of SIPS graced the event. Dr. Sandip Kumar Jha, Chairman, Sandip Foundation congratulated all students and wished them for the future endeavours in their life.