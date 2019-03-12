Controversy over standing committee membership

Next hearing on March 18

Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Rajaram Mane on Tuesday heard both Nashik Municipal Corporation and Shiv Sena over the application by Shiv Sena demanding to lower strength of Bharatiya Janata Party by one member and to appoint one more member of Shiv Sena.

As the divisional commissionerate has not received a copy of the High Court order regarding this, Mane has scheduled the next hearing over this on March 18. Shiv Sena group leader Vilas Shinde and opposition leader Ajay Boraste last month gave a letter to the Divisional Commissioner.

They demanded to revise standing committee members as per the current strength of the parties and lower strength of BJP by one member and appoint one more member of Shiv Sena.

Taking note of this letter, the Divisional Commissioner called the Municipal Commissioner, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Shiv Sena group leader Vilas Shinde and BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar to present their sides.

While presenting their side, Shiv Sena’s Adv. Anant Jagtap raised a point that with the demise of corporator Sudam Nagre, the strength of BJP has come down. With this, the strength of Shiv Sena has increased, it has been argued.

While presenting the side of NMC Adv. V V Parakh stated that there has been no order by the court to lower the strength of BJP. It is a right of Municipal Corporation to appoint members of the standing committee.

As the divisonal commissionerate has not received the copy of High Court regarding this, the Divisional Commissioner has scheduled the next hearing on March 18. The hearing on the petition which was filed in Mumbai High Court was held on February 27 and it had ordered to stay appointment process of one BJP member out of the total five standing committee members.

Accordingly, BJP had appointed four new members. Hearing regarding this was held on Monday and the High court made it clear that this subject is related to the Divisional Commissioner and he should decide over this.