Consumers to get info about power bill through SMS

Nashik: The 10.24 lakh consumers in the district have registered their mobile numbers with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. Information about electricity meter reading, detail about power bill and others is being sent to this consumers through SMS. Rest 3.98 lakh consumers should register their mobile numbers and take benefit of available facilities, urged chief engineer Deepak Kumthekar.

Nashik district has total 14.21 lakh consumers, including residential, commercial, industrial, agriculture pump holders and others. 72% consumers out of them are connected with MSEDCL through registration of mobile number. An SMS having details like date of meter reading, time, current total units and used units is sent to them.

If there is any mismatch, toll free number 1912 has been mentioned at the end of SMS. With consumers get the facility to verify detail and to register complaint in time. Another SMS having information about power bill amount and final date of bill payment is also sent after preparation of the bill.

MSEDCL has made the facility available in which consumers can pay the bill by showing this SMS instead of original copy of the bill. Besides meter reading and detail abut the bill, consumers get other benefits of mobile number registration. SMS giving information in advance about shutting of power supply for maintenance and repair is also sent to the consumers.

Information about shutting of power supply due to technical or other reasons and when it can be restored is also sent. Considering this rest consumers in the district should register their mobile numbers immediately with MSEDCL and take benefit of available facilities, Kumthekar urged further.