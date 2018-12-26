Consumer protection law should be promoted: Sonawane

Nashik: There is a need to propagate the Consumer Protection Act for the consumers to understand their rights, stated Milind Sonawane, President of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum. He was speaking at a programme oragnised by the Forum to mark the ‘National Consumer Day’ at District Collectorate, Nashik. Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar presided over the programme.

In the British period consumers were not allowed to file complaints under the consumer act; however the law consumer protection, 1986 has given the customers their right stand for protection of their rights as consumers, stressed Sonawane.

He further urged the consumers to come forward to file complaints and ensure the spirit of the consumer movement and help maintain market standards. He pointed out that it is also necessary for consumers to know about the goods or purchase of goods while taking the services.

Speaking on the occasion, veteran consumer activist Vilas Devale said, “Consumer grievance forum and consumer organization have helped in creating awareness among the people and in the remote areas”.

A guidance Centre of Grahak Panchayat was inaugurated by Milind Sonawne on this ocassion. A website of the organization was also launched. The website and guidance centre were conceptualized by Adv Surendra Sonawne. Assistant District Supply Officer Mahesh Shelar, Surgana Tehsildar Dada Gite, Babasaheb Martand Joshi, Bhushan Bhandari, Arun Bhargave, Anil Thorat, Sachin Shimpi and others were present.