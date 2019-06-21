Constable fires at stepsons; kills two

Nashik: A police constable allegedly shot his two step-sons in a fit of anger here on Friday, killing them. This incident occurred at Ashwamedh Nagar on Peth Road in Panchavati. According to the preliminary investigation, this incident took place due to family reasons.

Sanjay Ambadas Bhoye, the accused, surrendered before police after the incident, an official said. Bhoye was attached to Upnagar police station in the city.

He had a quarrel with his stepsons Abhishek alias Sonu Chikhalkar (25) and Shubham Chikhalkar (22, both residents of Rajmandir Society, Ashwamedh Nagar, Peth Road) at his house around 4 pm, and fired four rounds at them from his service revolver. Abhishek alias Sonu was working at merchant navy, while Subham was married a month ago. According to police, Bhoye is residing with his wife Manisha, step sons Sonu, Shubham, daughter Radhika Bhoye, son Raj Bhoye and wife of step son Shubham.

As Bhoye had night shift on Friday, he had gone outside for some work in the morning. Aftter returning home, he had quarrel with his step sons Sonu and Shubham over family reason. At that time his wife Manisha and daughter Radhika were also inside the house. Sanjay took both step sons to a bedroom and tried to pacify them.

However, as quarrel reached extreme, Bhoye fired rounds from his service revolver to them. Abhishiek alias Sonu died on the spot, while Shubham was critically injured. He was admitted to a private hospital but he succumbed to injuries while undergoing the treatment.