Congress’ Nana Patole elected unopposed as Maharashtra Speaker

MUMBAI:

Senior Congress leader Nana Patole was on Sunday elected unopposed as the new Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly after the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination. Patole, a four-time MLA, represents the Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha.

He represents the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which won the vote of confidence in the assembly on Saturday .

Patole, a former Kisan Wing leader of the party, comes from the OBC Kunabi community in Vidarbha region. He was the first BJP MP to rebel against his party during Prime Minister Modi’s first term between 2014 to 2019.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party just ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to defeat NCP strongman Praful Patel from Bhandara–Gondiya seat. The leader later rebelled against the saffron party to join Congress, and contested against Union minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur. However, this time he lost to the BJP stalwart.